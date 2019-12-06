Victims of M&D’s rollercoaster crash sue for £1.2m

Victims of a rollercoaster crash at the M&D’s Theme Park have secured at total of £1.2m in damages.

Nine people, most of them children, were injured in the accident at the Strathclyde Park attraction in June 2016.

Five cars on the Tsunami rollercoaster detached from the rails as it went round a bend and fell to the ground, with a health and safety investigation revealing weld repairs on the axles were inadequate.

Earlier this year M&D Leisure was fined £65,000 for failing to ensure the ride was maintained in an efficient state.

An inspector who passed the ride as safe 16 days before the accident was subsequently banned.

Now a total of 10 people have successfully sued in relation to physical or psychiatric injuries.

David Nellaney, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Glasgow, led the legal actions against M&D’s.

He said: “Firstly, I’d like to recognise the bravery shown by all our clients - some of whom are children whose lives have been permanently and irreversibly affected.

“As is now known, the accident would not have happened had the rollercoaster been properly inspected and maintained.

“The failure to do so has had a dramatic and lasting impact on the victims and their families.

“These victims had their lives changed through no fault of their own and while no amount of compensation can undo their pain, it may at least contribute to improving their future.”