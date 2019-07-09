Tunnock’s welcomes Secretary of State

Parliament paid a call to the Tunnock’s factory in Uddingston when Secretary of State for Scotland David Mundell popped in last week.

His guide to the production line, which produces iconic sweet treats like Caramel Wafers, Caramel Logs and Tunnock’s Teacakes, was Boyd Tunnock himself.

Mr Tunnock learned last month that he was to receive a knighthood in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for his services to business and charity.

Mr Mundell said at the time he “could not be more pleased” by the award and praised Sir Boyd’s “huge contribution” to the Scottish economy.

He said: “His iconic Scottish products are not just much-loved by people across Scotland, but are an international success story.

“Throughout his long career Sir Boyd has made a huge contribution to Scottish life, never failing to stand up for Scotland. There could not be a more worthy recipient of this honour.”

And the two men had a better chance to chat as they toured the premises, which has approximately 600 proud staff and has seen its turnover rise by 10 per cent in the last year.