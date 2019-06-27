Tunnock’s want to use former Uddingston Police Office as a storage facility

Tunnock’s has made an application to South Lanarkshire Council for a change of use of the former Uddingston Police Office.

Tunnock’s acquired the building, which is located less than 200m from the factory, for just over £200,000 earlier this year and now wishes to use it as a storage facility.

The proposal has already received one objection from an Uddingston resident worried about implications on traffic.

Christine Moyes wrote: “I would like to point out that consideration needs to be given to traffic problems if large vehicles are involved in bringing or collecting goods.

“Old Glasgow Road is a very busy road for access to housing in the Bothwell Castle Estate and as well as to Uddingston Grammar School and the Kylepark area.

“During certain times, there are also a lot of pedestrians for the nursery at the church, for the school and the supermarket.”

However, Tunnock’s agent’s Nimmo & Partners LPP said in the planning application: “The building will be used for the storage of light equipment not currently in use at Tunnock’s factory.”

Stephen Bark - Local Democracy Reporting Service