Belac

With the support of her job from the council’s Supported Enterprise Service, Toni was delighted to start her new job at Beltac earlier this month as an office administrator at the Starling Way site.

The organisation assists those who require additional support to find work and delivers various programmes to help young people and disabled parents to get into the job market.

Before starting her employment, Toni had a place on the council’s Project Ability scheme which offers a paid placement and training opportunities for young people with varying abilities.

Commenting on her new role, Toni (24) said: “I would not be where I am today without Project Ability and I’m delighted to be a member of the team at Beltac. Project Ability is one of the best decisions I have made. It’s not only helped me get into the workplace but has given me the opportunity to boost my confidence and let people see my capabilities.”

Prior to Covid-19, Jamie Mowat, Construction Director for Beltac said: “As a contractor working on behalf of the council, we were given the opportunity to attend a Disability Confident event.

"We found this really beneficial and were fully onboard.