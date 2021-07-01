Shows are starting to return to Motherwell Theatre
Motherwell Theatre is getting ready to start staging the top-class shows which bring big names to the town -starting with top Scottish country singer Janey Kirk on Friday, August 27.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 4:46 pm
Updated
Talented Janey’s gig will be followed by a string of dates in September and we can reveal that Funbox Jungle Party will take place on Saturday, September 4.
Eddi Reader will perform on Sunday September 5 and comedy fans will be pleased to learn that Jonathan Pie has added the venue as a stop-off point on his Fake News UK tour, on Wednesday September 8.
Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are also lined up to appear on Friday, September 16.
For more information contact on 01698 403120.