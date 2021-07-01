Talented Janey’s gig will be followed by a string of dates in September and we can reveal that Funbox Jungle Party will take place on Saturday, September 4.

Eddi Reader will perform on Sunday September 5 and comedy fans will be pleased to learn that Jonathan Pie has added the venue as a stop-off point on his Fake News UK tour, on Wednesday September 8.

Aly Bain and Phil Cunningham are also lined up to appear on Friday, September 16.