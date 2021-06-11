General Store Manager, Collette McSorley, said: “Margaret will be sorely missed by both colleagues and customers alike as she is so well-liked amongst everyone.” Thanks for a massive 33 years of fantastic service to the store – happy retirement!".

Margaret’s Line Manager Jackie Tarres added: “Margaret knew so many of our regular customers and made everyone feel comfortable. She worked in the store since before we moved to the new premises around 16 years ago, so she was obviously very dedicated and loved her job- all the best Margaret!”