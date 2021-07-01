Independent car retailer is setting up new base in Motherwell - with 12 new jobs on offer
The UK's biggest independent car retailer is set to move to a new purpose-built vehicle preparation centre in Motherwell in August with the creation of 12 new jobs.
Motorpoint which has been based in Mount Vernon for 20 years intends to relocate its existing centre into a new eight-acre facility in the town’s Wilsons Road
Once fully operational, the 35-strong team at the base will have the capacity to process up to 20,000 cars and light commercial vehicles per year. All staff will be based within a 49,000 square foot central hub, the largest of its kind within the multi-award winning firm.
For further information about the range of roles available for the likes of supervisors and vehicle technicians see https://careers.motorpoint.co.uk/