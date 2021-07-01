Motorpoint which has been based in Mount Vernon for 20 years intends to relocate its existing centre into a new eight-acre facility in the town’s Wilsons Road

Once fully operational, the 35-strong team at the base will have the capacity to process up to 20,000 cars and light commercial vehicles per year. All staff will be based within a 49,000 square foot central hub, the largest of its kind within the multi-award winning firm.