Independent car retailer is setting up new base in Motherwell - with 12 new jobs on offer

The UK's biggest independent car retailer is set to move to a new purpose-built vehicle preparation centre in Motherwell in August with the creation of 12 new jobs.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:05 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:06 pm

Motorpoint which has been based in Mount Vernon for 20 years intends to relocate its existing centre into a new eight-acre facility in the town’s Wilsons Road

Once fully operational, the 35-strong team at the base will have the capacity to process up to 20,000 cars and light commercial vehicles per year. All staff will be based within a 49,000 square foot central hub, the largest of its kind within the multi-award winning firm.

For further information about the range of roles available for the likes of supervisors and vehicle technicians see https://careers.motorpoint.co.uk/

