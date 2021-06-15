The third stage of road safety improvements will start on Monday 5 July 2021, following consultation with local residents.

The Stage Three works at the junction of The Loaning and Ladywell Road will include installation of traffic signals with pedestrian crossing facilities on all four approaches;improved street lighting;

The southbound bus stop will be relocated and the upgraded version will have a new bus shelter and widened footway. There will also be road and footway resurfacing plus new waiting/loading restrictions. The work is expected to be complete by Monday August 30.