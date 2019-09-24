Date announced for grand opening of Lidl’s Eurocentral hub

The date has been released for the day that Lidl GB will begin operations at its new Regional Distribution Centre at its state-of-the-art depot in Eurocentral.

The supermarket chain has confirmed that Wednesday, October 9 is the day in question - when a grand opening is planned.

Around 600 Lidl employees will be based at the new 58,500 sq metre centre in Coddington Crescent Holytown - with a further 250 jobs to be created as the warehouse reaches full capacity.

The hub is Lidl GB’s largest distribution centre to date and will serve 99 Lidl stores across Scotland.