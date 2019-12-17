Cumbernauld delivery driver hailed a hero

An Asda delivery driver has been hailed a hero after springing into action when he spotted an elderly customer lying on the floor of her sheltered housing flat.

Home shopping colleague Brian Chisholm suspected something was wrong when the woman didn’t answer the door when he delivered her home shopping.

He shouted through the letter box and, after getting no response, pushed open the door only to find the woman lying on the floor.

After quickly checking on her, Brian raised the alarm by alterting the wardens who called 999 for paramedics.

He then stayed with her, comforting her until medical help arrived. She was taken to hospital for check-ups.

A humble Brian, who has worked at the Cumbernauld Asda store for four years, said: “I didn’t do anything anyone else wouldn’t do.

“I’m just glad that I was there and managed to help.

“She may have been lying there a while under the carers came round. She had a nasty lump on her head where she’d fallen.

“It’s the beauty of getting to know your customers and realising when something is just not right.

“She’s a regular customer who’s elderly and disabled and she’s always in when we deliver, so when she didn’t answer alarm bells went off.”

The store’s people manager Karen Bess says everyone at the store is proud of Brian.

She said: “This is a truly inspiring example of quick thinking, knowing your customers and doing the right thing.”