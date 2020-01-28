Carfin Grotto goes global with new social media sites

Innnovations have been made behind the scenes at Carfin Grotto which aim to better connect the shrine with worshippers worldwide.

For the place of pilgrimage is fully on board with the digital age after launching new pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Worshippers are being asked to subscribe to these pages to link them up to activities taking place at the grotto and the adjacent St Francis Xavier parish church.

The grotto hit headlines last autumn when the Diocese of Motherwell controversially closed its pilgrimage centre - saying it was no longer economically viable.

The diocese has also denied reports in the last week that it has agreed to re-open the grotto’s shop - saying that this claim is without foundation.