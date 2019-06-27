BT earmark 13 public payphones for removal across North Lanarkshire

BT is proposing to remove 13 public payphones in North Lanarkshire and is asking communities for their views.

Use of payphones has declined by over 90 per cent in the last decade, with at least 98 per cent of the UK having 3G or 4G coverage. and emergency calls can be made even if you don’t have credit

Consultation notices have been places on the 13 payphones proposed for removal, and the deadline for residents to comment is September 10.

The payphones are located at: Alder Road and Abronhill Shopping Centre in Cumbernauld; Forrest Street in Airdrie; Johnstone Avenue and Parkfoot Street in Kilsyth; Whitelaw Avenue in Glenboig, junction of Main Street and Sandyhill Avenue in Shotts; Hope Street in Newmains; Thrashbush Road in Wishaw; Fallside Avenue in Fallside; Dornoch Road and Woodilee Road in Motherwell.

For more information visit www.btredcare.com/removals.pdf.

If you wish to comment email esplanning@northlan.gov.uk or write to North Lanarkshire Council, Planning Service, Fleming House, 2 Tryst Road, Cumbernauld G67 1JW.