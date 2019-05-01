Anger at fight for refunds after Strathclyde Park event is cancelled

People have been left waiting weeks for refunds after an event at Strathclyde Park was cancelled.

BeGungHo! is still advertising its Gung Ho! Glasgow 2019 event on May 25, featuring what it claims is the biggest 5k inflatable obstacle course in the world.

However, people who signed up, some as far afield as Aberdeen have been sent emails to say it cannot go ahead without any explanation.

The company is asking people to transfer their tickets to its Edinburgh event on May 11, but many are unable or unwilling to do so and are asking for their money back.

Initially the company refused any refunds, but later stated they would be made within five to seven days – but people are still having to bombard BeGungHo! with several emails before getting a response.

However, many are still waiting to be reimbursed, among those waiting for a refund is Karen McLaughlin from Motherwell, who planned to take part in aid of Cash for Kids.

She said: “I thought it would be good for me and my work colleagues to do a bit for local charity.

“The company then emailed us to say the event had been cancelled with no reason given and that our tickets had been transferred to the Edinburgh event on a different date that we could not attend.

“At first they said we would not be refunded, but we then got email saying we would be refunded within five to seven days.

“We have now waited longer than that and received no refunds as yet and looking at reviews on their Facebook page it seems few other people have been either.”

The Times & Speaker contacted BeGungHo! to ask why the event had been cancelled and why people were waiting so long to be refunded.

They responded with a statement: “Fully understand your frustration. So sorry that the event had to be cancelled.

“Refunds are being processed.

“Please accept our apologies for any delays. Thanking you for your patience.”

Karen and her colleagues now plan to take part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk.

She said: “We will now be doing the Kiltwalk as that is a well organised event and goes ahead every year.”