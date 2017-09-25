Viewpark fighter Andrew ‘The Animal’ McKenzie gets pro boxing offer

Viewpark boxing ace Andrew McKenzie has been offered a professional boxing contract after winning a Scottish title unification bout in Wishaw.

McKenzie (24), of Bellshill’s GMAC Martial Arts, saw off Stewart Campbell on a split points decision to secure victory in their 67.8kg clash at Rivals Gym a fortnight ago.

McKenzie, who has unified the WKA and KO Promotions crowns, now has an impressive record of 125 wins from his 140 fights. He will now decide by the end of the month whether or not to accept the pro offer from the British Boxing Board of Control.

GMAC trainer Chris Dickson said: “We are yet to make a decision on whether or not Andrew will turn pro.

“Andrew has been with GMAC for a year and his dedication is like no other.

“When everybody else is finished in the gym, Andrew is just getting started.

“His famous quote is: ‘Your workout is my warm-up’.

“They call him The Animal, Andy The Animal McKenzie!”

McKenzie, who has been fighting since he was a young boy, is a two-time Western champion and five-time Scottish champion who has also landed a bronze medal at the British Championships.

GMAC chiefs are swithering about whether or not he should turn professional due to regulations applicable to the pro ranks.

Chris added: “If Andy does go down the pro route then I need to bring in coaches to coach my amateur guys because as a pro you can’t be seen to be in semi-pro boxing in any capacity.

“You can’t be connected to amateur taekwon-do or amateur kickboxing.

“No matter what Andy decides, I’m behind him 100 per cent. If he decides the pro ranks are not for him then we won’t do it. But there is no one person who is bigger than the club.”

GMAC have kickboxing, taekwon-do and boxing teams.

In addition to being in the club boxing team, Andrew also coaches juniors.