Kerry was a leading light in graphic design

An Uddingston woman who was at the forefront of graphic design innovation in Glasgow and the west of Scotland has died suddenly.

Kerry Lloyd Aylin, who was 55, graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 1983 and progressed to work in the print and publishing industry. She returned to the GSA to teach graphic design and lecture in the communication design department.

Kerry gained a number of prestigious awards for the school, where she was also a governor from 2009.

At the GSA she provided support to schools as a specialist in assistive technologies and in the innovative application of technology to traditional industry techniques and divergent thinking. She was also an Adobe education leader and a contact for the Adobe Partnership, having visited them in the US many times.

Among her accomplishments, gained alongside her partner, Joe James, are a Scottish Design Award, Europrix winner for the best learning product in Europe, the Prix Mobius shortlist and a British Interactive Media Awards finalist.

She was a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and a member of the European Academy of Digital Media. Together, Kerry and Joe produced many freelance projects including the production and development of the interactive elements of the Mackintosh Interpretation Centre at The Lighthouse in Glasgow.

Kerry ran her own design business from 1994, focusing on communication design, primarily in publishing and interactive learning technology

She loved music and singing, and was thrilled to become a member of the GSA Choir,

Kerry met Joe, a designer and photographer, in 1984. They have one son, Alexander, now 18, who is a successful photographer in his own right. It was with pride that Kerry attended his first exhibition at Glasgow’s SWG3 in September last year.

Kerry assisted environment group Uddingston Pride for many years.

Her partner, Joe, is a former captain of Uddingston Rugby Club where he was also involved in open days, mini rugby festivals and social events. Club members were among those paying their respects at her funeral at Daldowie Crematorium.

The couple’s son, Alexander, is a former pupil of Muiredge Primary and Uddingston Grammar.