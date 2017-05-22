Bridge contraflow for 20 weeks

Hard-pressed drivers have been warned to expect ANOTHER summer of disruption on a major Lanakshire route.

Motorists have had their patience tested to the full with the £500 million M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project resulting in delays and diversions over the last two and a half years.

Transport bosses have said that project is now almost completed, but it’s been announced that a contraflow will be put in place on the A8 near Showcase Cinema next month and that will last for 20 weeks.

It’s to allow Network Rail engineers to start repairing and strengthening the ‘Cutty Sark’ railway bridge.

The contraflow will be in place between the new A8/A89 roundabout and Bargeddie junction.

Disruption might not be significant since the A8 now has considerably less traffic since the opening last month of the M8 link between Baillieston and Newhouse.

Billy McKay, Network Rail programme manager, said: “We understand that this will be inconvenient for road users which is why we have worked with the Scottish Roads Partnership to deliver our programme at a time where there is other planned work on the A8 in order to minimise disruption.

“Delivering this work in 20 weeks is a logistical challenge, but we have planned the job carefully with our contractors and will complete it with the minimum possible inconvenience.

“We are sure the refurbishment of this widely recognised landmark structure will be welcomed by the many people who have driven under it, or travelled over it by rail.”

Graeme Reid, project manager for the M8 M73 M74 Motorway Improvements Project, said: “The opening of the new M8 motorway in April has significantly reduced traffic flow on the A8, allowing these essential Network Rail works to be undertaken.

“While the contraflow is in place, Scottish Roads Partnership will take the opportunity to undertake resurfacing of the newly aligned A8. Transport Scotland and Scottish Roads Partnership have worked in close collaboration with Network Rail to coordinate these works and minimise the overall impact on road users.”