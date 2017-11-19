Polish men were racially abused at Uddingston station

Police are hunting a racist who made loud abusive comments about two Polish men on a train between Uddingston and Wishaw.

The incident happened on November 4 on board the 4.50pm service from Glasgow Central to Lanark, when a man made loud racial remarks about the men, who left the train at Uddingston station.

Although the train was busy with adults and children some passengers moved or also left the train at Uddingston because of the man’s behaviour.

Police are urging anyone who was on board this train and saw what happened to come forward.

In particular they want to speak to a man who is white, and was wearing an orange hoodie.

He was with two other men, and the three were in a seat near the toilets.

Anyone with any information should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 428 of 04/11.