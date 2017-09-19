New TV game show looking for the country’s worst singers

A new television game show is aiming to find the country’s worst singers - and giving them the chance to win a major cash prize.

Change Your Tune has been commissioned by ITV, and will challenge five terrible singers to master the perfect vibrato in front of a live studio audience.

Each contestant will show how bad their singing is, before given the chance to take on weeks of training and compete to try and win the show.

The studio audience will score each performance and the level of improvement.

Each week the winning contestant will walk away with a cash prize.

The show will be hosted by Irish radio and television personality Baz Ashmawy.

He said: “I’m so excited to be looking for, not the very best singers in the country, but the very worst.

“This is a completely unique take on the singing show genre - it’s a feel good and celebratory show that’ll have everyone at home cheering on their favourite; it’s going to be great fun and I honestly, can’t wait to get started.”

The series will consist of six hour-long episodes.

Andrew Mackenzie, chief creative officer of producers Twofour Group said: “Everyone would love to be able to sing and seeing the truly awful transformed into the truly awesome is an incredibly heart-warming and entertaining moment.”

Instructions on how to apply for the show will be released in due course.