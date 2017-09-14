Wish you were beer as festival returns

All 400 VIP tickets for this month’s Motherwell Beer Festival have been snapped up, but there is still the opportunity to raise a glass at the annual event.

Tickets will only be available on the door costing £7, on a first come first served basis, with the festival running at Motherwell Concert Hall from 6pm-midnight on Friday, September 22, and 1.30pm-midnight on Saturday, September 23.

There will be 36 beers from around the world available, as well as cocktails and spirits, plus a wide selection of food.

Live music plays throughout the festival as King of Birds, Junkman’s Choir, Party Fears Three and The Kicks perform on Friday.

On stage the next day are: Lisa Kowalski, Sean Kennedy, The Kinks Experience, Gilchrist, Deep River Blues Band, Bombskare and Grand Central.