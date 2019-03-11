Top AC/DC tribute band set to rock Motherwell

Those who like to rock should get themselves to Motherwell Concert Hall this Saturday, March 16, because AC/DC tribute AC/DC UK are returning for a “TNT performance”.

Fronted by the most authentic Angus Young in the business, AC/DC UK deliver up to a two hour powerhouse show, featuring all the AC/DC hits with a few fan favourites thrown in to boot.

The experienced backline drive out the set with the same tenacity, volume, and passion as the real deal.

All the AC/DC gimmicks are brought out to whip the crowd into a frenzy – from Angus’ famed striptease and Brian’s iconic flat cap, to a giant inflatable Rosie and fully firing cannons to salute those who are ready to rock!

June 2018 saw AC/DC UK embark on one of the biggest shows in the band’s history.

Closing the Friday night of Graspop Music Festival, the band played just after the legendary headliners Iron Maiden in front of a packed out Metal Dome in Dessel, Belgium.

Now’s your chance to experience an AC/DC UK show closer to home.

Don’t miss your chance to see AC/DC UK live – book your tickets by phoning 01698 403120 visit culturenl.co.uk