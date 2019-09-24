Will Motherwell couple pull off a glitterball win?

Two dancers from Motherwell are getting ready to take to the dancefloor in aid of specialist charity, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s second ever Strictly Come Prancing contest.

Partners John Gray and Jackie White, who have been together for 10 years, will be presenting their moves, at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Saturday, November 9.

Along with seven other couples, they will be put through 10 weeks of professional dance coaching, before flaunting their flamencos and showcasing their shuffles in front of a talented judging panel, including professional dancer Ian Waite, who starred on the original BBC show and dancers Adele Driver and Val McDonald.

Taking inspiration from the ever-popular TV programme, Strictly Come Prancing distinguishes itself by opening the contest to same sex couples, encouraging inclusivity.

All proceeds from the night will go to SBH Scotland.

Tickets are available to purchase via the SBH Scotland website. A table of 10 costs £700, or £75 per person.