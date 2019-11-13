West End show is coming to Motherwell in 2020

Motherwell Concert Hall has been chosen as a stops on a UK tour of a musical which has been seen by audiences in Europe and Brazil.

It has now been confirmed that ‘Whitney - Queen of The Night’ will be performed at the venue on Thursday, November 5 2020 - and tickets will go on sale on Friday (November 15)

Featuring a live band and singers, the lavish production showcases all the hits which made the world fall in love with the legendary entertainer who passed away in 2012.

The show has already creeated a buzz in London and earned five star reviews for the entire spectacle.

For earlier this year, the show made its West End debut in front of a sold-out audience at London’s Savoy Theatre,

This was followed with a string of further performances playing to packed houses as the year went on.

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be bringing Whitney – Queen Of The Night to Motherwell in 2020.

“The show received rave reviews on its West End debut, from both critics and the audience alike, and people just love to hear those amazing vocals being recreated live on stage.

“Audiences across the country love this stunning show, so if you Wanna Dance With Somebody, we can’t wait to see you there.”

Before her untimely death, Whitney had been hailed as the most awarded artist of all time, by Guinness World Records – with six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards among her 415 titles.

Tickets for the Motherwell show are available from www.cuffeandtaylor.com