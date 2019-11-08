Santas on the run in Strathclyde Park

Strathclyde Park will play host to some very fast moving Santas on Sunday November 17 as a popular fundraising event for a good cause is held again.

St Andrew’s Hospice will be holding their annual Santa Dash, Reindeer Run and Santa Cycle at 11am and are still on the hunt for people to take part.

Santa suits will be provided to all adults and reindeer antlers and flashing noses to all children taking par in the 6k event.

The registration fee is £5 for children and £10 for adults or £25 for a family ticket that covers two children and two adults. Dogs are also welcome to take part at no additional cost.

To register, see the events section of the St Andrew’s Hospice website or contact Bobby Mason on 01236 766951.