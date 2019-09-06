Opera taster makes its Motherwell debut

Motherwell audiences will be the first in Scotland to see a new touring show - that has never visited the town until now.

Opera Highlights will be staged at Motherwell Theatre on Thursday, September 12 in a brand-new showcase which sees four singers and a pianist travel across the country to stage a top taster of operatic favourites

Directed by Scottish Opera staff director Roxana Haines, this new production invites audiences to a garden party, with musical highlights on the theme.

Curtain up is £7.30 and tickets cost £15 or £5 for those under 26. For more information call 01698 403120.