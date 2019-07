The magic of Lego is being showcased at a Bricks 4 Kidz Lego Enginering Workshop on Friday (August 2)

Aimed at youngsters aged six to 11-years-old, this will take place at Motherwell’s North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre at 11am and 1pm.

The for both one hour sessions is £5 and booking is required. Contact 01236 632828.