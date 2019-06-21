Keep the kids entertained with LET’S GO Summer programme

There’s no need to worry about keeping the kids entertained this Summer, with CultureNL’s LET’S GO Summer programme featuring fun days, drop in arts activities and workshops.

LET’S GO Summer kicks off on Saturday, June 29, and runs across North Lanarkshire throughout the summer school holidays.

Visit your local library to take part in space themed crafts and bookbug sessions; step inside an inflatable planetarium with thinkscience at Summerlee Museum; escape to a virtual reality at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre; and get creative at ceramic mask making and lego animation workshops.

Many activities are free and don’t need to be booked in advance so there’s always something to keep the kids busy throughout the holidays.

For more information or to download the full LET’S GO Summer Programme visit culturenl.co.uk/letsgo.