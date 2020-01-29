Invitation to shine onstage at Motherwell Concert hall as drama project is launched

An ambitious three month community drama project will culminate in a lavish production at Motherwell Concert Hall in March.

Called ‘Before The Storm’ the show has been organised by NL Collective and will feature a community choir.

It will also involve movement, new writing and the spoken word to explore how communities can come together in difficult times – and how we can weather a storm.

A spokesperson said: “This has been devised in response to current world events and the performers’ own personal stories.”

Participants will have the chance to work with top lighting and sound professionals as well as music and drama tutors.

And the fruits of their labour will be showcased in performances on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28.

Participants must be over 18 and be able to attend rehearsals on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm at Airdrie Town Hall. There is an £80 charge for taking part in what is billed as two-hour weekly adult drama classes. To book your place call 01236 63 28 28.