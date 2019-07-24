Hit play’s sequel is coming to Motherwell

Motherwell Concert Hall has confirmed that it will play host to a sequel of a smash hit comedy that is set to tour Scotland.

A follow up to ‘Singing I’m No A Billy He’s a Tim has now been penned by writer Des Dillon.

And it will be staged at the venue on Friday, September 13.

Their fitdy encounter was memorably staged in a police cell but this time, the warring fans - the Billy and Tim of the title- are re-united in the medical room at Hampden Park during the Scottish Cup Final between Rangers and Celtic after a bet backfires spectacularly.

Other characters in this 90 minute thriller with a difference include a no-nonsense nurse from Poland who quickly gets sick of both her patients - and a ghost with a typically Glasgwegian line in patter.

The original show was first staged at the Edinburgh Fringe back in 2005 with little expectation of the production continuing - but it has since filled venues like the SECC and has become a favourite with audiences in Scotland, Northern Ireland and beyond.

Tickets cost £17/£16 and are available from 01698 403120.