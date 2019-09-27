Groundbreaking boost for grassroots sports in Birkenshaw

Residents from the Thorniewood ward within the Birkenshaw area have celebrated the grand the opening of a brand new multi use games area.

The project which is the first of its kind in the ward was made possible by the financial support from North Lanarkshire Council along with the hard work from the Birkenshaw Development Project

And it will complement the new play area which was opened last year which sits directly adjacent to this new facility.

Councillor Bob Burrows opened the facility earlier this month at a ceremony pictured here.

He said: “ I have been working with BDP for a few years and this is a great example of the council and the community working together to deliver exciting new projects for our local area.

“ The BDP are a terrific dedicated group of local people who give their time and energy to making our community a better place.

“At a time of severe financial cuts to councils I am delighted that the Labour Administration at North Lanarkshire Council agreed to totally fund the facility which will be a great resource for everyone.”

Scott Hunter the Chairperson of BDP commented “This is great news not only for the people of Birkenshaw but the whole of the Thorniewood Ward.

“Our group along with North Lanarkshire Council have put a lot of time and effort into making this happen.

“ Last year we opened the play area and the games area was always on the radar and we are delighted that children of all ages will be able to utilise this great facility.

“I want to thank everyone in the BDP along with staff and finance from NLC and especially the help and ongoing support from Councillor Bob Burrows”.