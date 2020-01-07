Giant charity concert in Motherwell will help those with autism and mental health issues

A concert to help those with autism and mental health issues in Lanarkshire is to be staged in Motherwell on Saturday February 29.

The event, called ‘Forward in Fellowship’, has just been announced by Lanarkshire District Fellowship Boys’ Brigade.

This represents no fewer than four battalions across Lanarkshire and a big-turn out is expected on the night.

Proceeds from the event at Dalziel St Andrews church in Motherwell’s Merry Street will go to HOPE for Autism and You Are My Sunshine.

Organiser Robert Cunningham said: “This night is sure to be great fun and will raise money for a couple of local charities.”

Promising a top line-up Robert said: “We’ll feature The Pipers of Lanarkshire and this includes those with World Pipe Band Championship and Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo experience.

“Wishaw and District Brigade Band will also appear – they have 50 years of experience and perform all over Lanarkshire.

“The Jolly B’s, the troubadours of the Stonehouse Male Voice Choir, will also appear and our star act is organist Mark Hindley, who has played with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Royal Northern Sinfonia.”

Tickets are now on sale priced £5 each and are available to purchase via post.

Those wishing to purchase them are asked to send this sum to Lanarkshire District Fellowship Boys’ Brigade c/o 3 Patna Court, Hamilton ML3 9NJ, along with a stamped addressed envelope.