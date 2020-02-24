Dram good night in Glasgow for whisky buffs - and hospice will benefit

A date has been announced for a popular fundraising evening aimed at whisky buffs that is now in its fourth year.

St Andrew’s Hospice will hold its Whisky Tasting Evening at The Royal College in Glasgow’s on Friday, March 6.

The event, sponsored by Scotch whisky specialists Douglas Laing & Co, includes a three-course meal and the opportunity to sample five vintage malt whiskies

Karen McFadyen, Director of the Hospice’s Capital Appeal said: “The support of companies like Douglas Laing & Co is absolutely invaluable to us, our patients and their loved ones and to the people of Lanarkshire.”

To book tickets, please www.st-andrews-hospice.com/events/.