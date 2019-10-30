Date for dance and drama fans in Motherwell

Would-be performers are being invited along to a special event which is being held in Motherwell on Friday (November 8)

Jazzart College of Performing Arts is inviting over-15s with an interest in musical theatre to attend a special open day which will run from 10am to 2pm.

Auditions will be held at the Windmillhill Street premises for places on full time and part time professional courses aimed at creating professional performers at “the conservatoire of your community.’’

Those who wish to specialise in dance will also benefit from singing and drama workshops - and all musical theatre majors will received additional dance and vocal training.

