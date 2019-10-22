Circus of Horrors will return to Motherwell

The approach of the spookiest time of the year at Hallowe’een is an apt time to flag up the fact that Circus of Horrors is returning to Motherwell.

Very much a cult favourite with a grown up audience, the first show launched at the Glastonbury Festival back in 1995 and has picked up a legion of loyal fans since then.

And the local contingent will be out in force at Motherwell Concert Hall with the announcement that tickets have gone on sale for a no-holds barred performance on Sunday, February 23.

Audiences can expect an impressive roll-call of daredevil feats to the strains of a pulsating rock and roll soundtrack - with a forked tongue in cheek!

That includes sword swallowers, hair hangers, contortionists and much more.

The talented and hard working cast have performed across the globe winning fans in the most diverse of locations.

Audiences are reminded that the show contains some nudity and swearing - and is not suitable for younger audiences.

For more information on how to book tickets contact the Box Office on 01698 403120.