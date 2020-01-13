Annual Uddingston event is back for 2020

The Sir Boyd Tunnock Uddingston Musical Festival returns next month for an eighth year.

The 2020 edition will take place from February 8-16, organised once again by Lorna Cammock, and will have the theme of ‘We Love Music’.

The programme on events will kick off on Saturday, February 8, with the long-established Mixed Instruments Workshops/Scratchy Noises.

The next day there will be music in all the churches including an Organ Recital with ‘Well Loved Hymns’ in Park Church at 6pm.

A Tea Dance will be held in Uddingston Old at noon on February 10, followed by music at Bield Care Home at 4pm.

February 11 will see Gaelic Walking Songs performed in Uddingston Old and on February 12 music festival regular Alastair McDonald will be performing at Park Church.

The Uddingston Ukulele Players will be at Uddingston Community Centre onFebruary 14 at 6pm, then later that evening Strumalele will be at the Rowantree Inn at 8pm.

Busking at bus stops will take place on February 15 and the music festival will come to an end the next day at 6.30pm with a Village Songs of Praise in the Baptist Church.

For more information visit the Uddingston Musicfest page on Facebook, or call Lorna on 01698 323437.