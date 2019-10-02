All new community council will be extended from Viewpark setting at key meeting

An extended community council is being formed for Viewpark and the surrounding areas and the first meeting is next Wednesday (October 9)

This will take place in Viewpark Community Facility in Old Edinburgh Road at 6.30pm.

And the meaning will mean business as its first aim is to elect a committee from 13 recently elected community councillors within the ward.

Councillor Martin O’Neill has stated that the second aim “is to introduce the community to a new way to bring prosperity, inclusion happiness and social, non-political action to the area.”

Councillor O’Neill then explained that Tannochside Community Council was set up in 1978 - but that members are proposing to change the name, once established, to the Thorniewood Community Council to include some key areas.

These are Bellziehill, Fallside, Viewpark, Tannochside and Birkenshaw.

The councillor added: “This is an open meeting and all ages are welcome.

“ This includes anyone who lives and works in these areas or whose children attend schools here.

“There’s plenty of room for buggies and prams, disabled access and lots of parking.”

“We plan to have lots of events, fundraisers and community action.

“We’ll have our own website soon too.”.