Swashbuckling antics at Motherwell Theatre

Motherwell Theatre is set to host a new swashbuckling adventure from April 6 to 14.

Treasure Island will star panto legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith as Silly Billy Bones, sensational vocalist Holly Reynolds as Gem Hawkins, Jamie Bannerman as Long John Silver and funny man Gary Morrison as Squire Trelawney Jr.

Join Gem Hawkins and her friend Silly Billy Bones as they sail the Seven Seas in search of long lost treasure.

But will the villainous Long John Silver and his cunning crew stand in their way?

You can expect hilarious jokes, stunning scenery and costumes, spectacular ultra violet glow-in-the-dark puppetry, toe tapping tunes and possibly the best lighthouse joke you’ve ever heard!

Performances are at 2pm and 7pm each day (except April 8) and tickets costing £12 (family of 4 £44 and groups of 10+ £10) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visit www.culturenl.co.uk.