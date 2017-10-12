Motherwell Theatre swings into action for Jack and the Beanstalk

Ian “Sheepie” Smith returns to Motherwell Theatre once again this festive season to star in Jack and the Beanstalk.

Ian has entertained audiences in Motherwell for the last eight years with roles such as Smee in last year’s panto Peter Pan.

With humour that transcends generations, Ian leaves kids and adults in stitches, so if you love to laugh then don’t miss your chance to see Jack and the Beanstalk live at Motherwell Theatre from November 17–January 7.

Ian said: “When I heard that this year Jack and the Beanstalk was coming to Motherwell Theatre I couldn’t wait to get back on the stage as Muddles; Jack’s silly brother.”

Production director Bev Berridge added: “Jack and the Beanstalk is a classic because it has such great characters, we have Sheepie in it as the comic, but we also have the great giant who will scare

everyone!

“This year’s pantomime will be the best yet, because we have invested so much into it. So book your tickets early or you’ll not be able to see it.”

For more information about show times and to book tickets visit culturenl or call 01698 403120.