Hit show will be a great ‘Girls’ Night OOT!’ at concert hall

The smash-hit show ‘Girls’ Night OOT!’ is coming to Motherwell Concert Hall later this month, bringing hilarious banter, cheeky surprises and stunning singing!

The show, which has been touring across Scotland for over two years, will be in Motherwell on October 20 and tells the story of a group of best friends throwing their pal a hen night to remember!

The events that unfold are hilarious, crazy and occasionally a little heart breaking. During all of this, the girls belt out a whole host of your favourite songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

The cast features four hugely popular performers, loved by audiences across the country: Donna Hazelton, Lauren Ellis-Steele, Natalie Tulloch and Ali Cleland.

Donna Hazelton, star of the west end’s ‘Chicago’ and ‘The Sound of Music’, said: “I just love being part of this show. The audience reactions are just amazing and give us all such a buzz!”

Lauren Ellis-Steele, who has toured the UK in the west end show ‘Wicked’, says: “I’m so happy to be bringing our show to Motherwell Concert Hall and always love being part of ‘Girls Night OOT!’ because the night is always filled with fun and laughter.

“If you fancy a great night out this is definitely the show for you.”

Natalie Tulloch from ‘The Steamie’ is also delighted the show is coming to Motherwell Concert Hall. Natalie explained: “It’s great being part of such a fun show with fantastic audiences, and to be able to bring it to the amazing people of Motherwell again is brilliant!

“The show is filled with uplifting tunes to get you in the party mood. It’s a great laugh and high-energy, at the end of every performance I feel like I’ve actually been on a night out!”

Ali Cleland, who starred in ‘Legally Blonde – The Musical’, says: “‘Girls’ Night OOT!’ is a fantastic, high energy, laugh-a-minute show.

“I’m so thankful to be involved and to be working with a great team. It feels like a slightly different performance at every venue because we involve the audience so much. I love the freshness and realness of the show.

“If I wasn’t in the show I’d be there front and centre in the audience, ready to get my dancing on and laugh my head off!”

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets costing £15 (£14 concession) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.