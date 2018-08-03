Help The McDougalls find the treasure at Motherwell Theatre

The McDougalls will be on a Treasure Hunt at Motherwell Theatre on Sunday (August 5).

Max, Auntie Aggie and Morag the Rabbit are on a quest; to find the lost treasure once belonging to Captain McDougall and his motley crew!

It’s buried somewhere on a Desert Island and they need your help to find it.

Help follow the treasure map across land and sea, and meet some terrific tropical creatures and characters along the way.

Will The McDougalls find the old treasure chest before the naughty pirates?

Find out in this swashbuckling, interactive musical adventure for ages 2+, filled with catchy original music and family singalong favourites!

The show starts at 2pm and tickets costing £8 (£5 concessions, £25 family) are available by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.