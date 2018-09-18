Funbox are on a Dinosaur Safari

Funbox returns to Motherwell Concert Hall on Saturday, September 29, to take you and your wee one on a Dinosaur Safari.

Get ready for stone-age singalong silliness as Gary Coupland, Anya Scott-Rodgers, Kevin Macleod and Bonzo go on their most ‘roarsome’ adventure yet.

The Funbox gang find themselves in a prehistoric pickle as they go on a quest to find their keys and discover different Dino-pals.

Along the way they meet friends old and new including those fuzzy funsters; Fluffy and Flossie, and there is even a special appearance from Kevin’s ‘granny’, while Bonzo is busy finding his inner cave dog and hunting the ultimate bone.

Anya said: “Everyone loves dinosaurs from young children to the young at heart, and we are no different, so we’ve had lots of fun playing dino-explorers since we first launched the show in February.

“It was a bit of a challenge because there isn’t many tradition singalong songs which fit with a dinosaur theme, but we’ve reworked some old classics, and of course we always enjoy writing our songs.

“There are lots of surprises in the show and we hope everyone has a great time as they join us for some Jurassic japes.”

There are two performances of the show at 1pm and 3.30pm and tickets costing £14 (£50 family saver) are available by call 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.