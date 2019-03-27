Des McLean and Gary Little  will have you laughing out loud

Laugh off the winter blues with The Glasgow Trip comedians Des McLean and Gary Little, as they come to Motherwell Theatre on Friday, March 29, at 8pm.

The Glasgow Trip comedy sketches have gained a cult following on YouTube, with thousands of viewers watching as Des and Gary make light work of local banter, throughout their travels.

Prior to the Glasgow Trip, Des gained recognition for his work in stand up, on stage, and in ITV and BBC programmes, such as The One Show.

Des also found critical acclaim on Clyde 1 Breakfast Show, where he won three prestigious Sony Radio Awards for creative content.

Gary is no stranger to awards either, having scooped Best Headline and Best Show at the 2014 Scottish Comedy Awards, as well as having toured multiple stand-up shows.

Don’t miss your chance to see Des and Gary live. For tickets to see their gig at Motherwell Theatre, call 01698 403120 or visit culturenl.co.uk.