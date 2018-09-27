The Etta James story is brought to life in a stunning stage show

The smash-hit show ‘At Last – The Etta James Story’ is set return to the UK starring the sensational Vika Bull.

Having wowed British audiences in 2017 as part of a short tour, Vika and the phenomenal Essential R&B Band start a 23 date visit, including a performance at the Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, on Wednesday, October 10.

Following its world premiere in Melbourne in 2013, ‘At Last – The Etta James Story’ has since repeatedly packed theatres throughout Australia and New Zealand.

In 2016 the show returned to Melbourne for a sell-out season at The Arts Centre and July saw the show triumph for a third season at The Sydney Opera House.

Telling the story of soul legend Etta James’ turbulent life, the show features some of her most beloved songs including Tell Mama, Something’s Got A Hold On Me, Sugar On The Floor, the heart rending I’d Rather Go Blind, and her iconic signature song At Last.

Vika puts her heart and soul into this unforgettable show and is joined on stage by some of Australia’s finest and funkiest musicians.

During a long and tumultuous career that saw her win six Grammy Awards and a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Etta James has influenced a vast array of artists from Diana Ross, Janis Joplin, Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones and Rod Stewart, and is acknowledged as inspiring the careers of a new generation of singers from Christina Aguilera, Joss Stone, Adele and the late Amy Winehouse.

Sadly, Etta’s frantic recording and touring schedule coincided with her ever-growing addiction problems and over time she not only sang the blues … she lived the blues.

Mercifully, her passion for life and strength of character saw her conquer her demons and she continued to record and perform into her seventies.

‘At Last – The Etta James Story’ is at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, October 10.

For tickets, call the box office on 0141 353 8000, or visit the website www.glasgowconcerthalls.com.