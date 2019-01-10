Scottish Opera singers and pianist perform Highlights in Cumbernauld

Hitting the road next month, Scottish Opera’s much-loved Opera Highlights sets off once more around Scotland with a new show.

Four singers and a pianist journey to 18 venues across Scotland from Ayrshire to the Western Isles, including a stop at Cumbernauld Theatre on Saturday, February 9, at 7.30pm.

Sara Brodie directs a programme of works by composers from across the centuries, from Handel and Gluck, to Mozart, Verdi, Britten and Bernstein, carefully curated by Scottish Opera’s Head of Music Derek Clark.

Scottish Opera Emerging Artist 2018/19 soprano Lucy Anderson, who sang the role of Countess Ceprano in the Company’s 2018 revival of Rigoletto, mezzo-soprano Heather Ireson, tenor Tom Smith and baritone Harry Thatcher join Music Director/Pianist Elizabeth Rowe to bring to life some of opera’s best-known arias alongside hidden gems and forgotten favourites.

Director Sara Brodie said: ‘Opera Highlights 2019 offers a dazzling array of operatic hits from Wagner to Gilbert and Sullivan.

“We promise an evening of frivolities, folly and flirtation as our singers take you to the depths of the underworld, Paris at dawn, a Viennese masked ball and a tryst by the Thames.

“Four erstwhile travellers journey the seas of love and back again, in scenes of picaresque torment and delight, to warm your hearts on a chilly night.’

Scottish Opera General Director Alex Reedijksaid: ‘Following the tremendous success of our 17-date Autumn Opera Highlights tour, we are greatly looking forward to visiting 18 smaller and rural venues in the spring.

“This new, pint-sized production is a celebration of opera and the accomplished creative team will no doubt bring out the best in this talented cast as they journey around Scotland”

The Opera Highlights spring tour is supported by The Friends of Scottish Opera, the JTH Charitable Trust and the Scottish Opera Endowment Trust.

More information and tickets are available from Scottish Opera