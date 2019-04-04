Scottish Opera concert series concludes with Silvano at City Halls, Glasgow

Scottish Opera’s 2018/19 Opera in Concert series concludes with the Scottish premiere of Silvano by Pietro Mascagni.

This passionate seafaring tale is at City Halls in Glasgow on Sunday, April 14, at 3pm,

Scottish Opera music director Stuart Stratford conducts a cast that features acclaimed soprano and former Kathleen Ferrier Award-winner Emma Bell as Matilde, making her debut with Scottish Opera.

Emma is joined by Alexey Dolgov, David Stout and Leah-Marian Jones, with chorus and The Orchestra of Scottish Opera. The semi-staged performances are directed by Roxana Haines. The plot centres on a disastrous love triangle that ends in death and despair.

Stuart Stratford said: ‘One thing I was determined to do when I became music director was to champion lesser-known pieces by great composers. Mascagni is unjustly cast as a ‘one hit wonder’ and, with the roaring success of Cavalleria Rusticana, most of his other works get overlooked.Mascagni’s writing iis deliciously unique and I am sure will inspire you to explore his other neglected works.’