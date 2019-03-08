Rock quartet SWMRS head for St Luke’s in Glasgow

Rock quartet SWMRS released their highly-anticipated second album Berkeley’s On Fire last month – and now they are on a tour which will take them to St Luke’s in Glasgow on Tuesday, March 12.

SWMRS – Cole Becker (vocals/guitar), Max Becker (vocals/guitar), Joey Armstrong (drums) and Seb Mueller (bass) – released their debut album Drive North in 2016 via their own Uncool Records before signing with Fueled By Ramen, who later re-released it.

Drive North was praised by outlets including Rolling Stone, Noisey, Buzzfeed, and Billboard, and saw the band make their network television debut on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden.

For their latest album, SWMRS collaborated with producer Rich Costey for two months in the spring of 2018 for an exercise in grand experimentation.

The result is an album indicative of a generation reared on streaming services. SWMRS make music the way they consume it, jumping easily from pop rock to breakbeat-infused rock to emo punk, and jangly power pop.

SWMRS are at St Luke’s, Glasgow, on Tuesday, March 12. For tickets, go to St Luke’s Glasgow