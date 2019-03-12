Rock Challenge offers pupils the chance to perform on stage in Motherwell

The Rock Challenge events aim to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices.

And on Tuesday, March 19, Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre will see around 200 students accepting the challenge for another year, showcasing the hard work they have put in during the weeks and months leading up to their performance.

The Rock Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young people to perform in a professional venue.

This experience encourages an adrenalin-based high gained through performing, rather than using tobacco, alcohol or other drugs, as well as providing proven and evidenced benefits above and beyond these original objectives.

Teams of around 20 to 135 students will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience made up of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

Each year audiences see a variety of themes, from the tackling of current social issues to the retelling of real-life events or fictional pieces, with every aspect of the performance devised, designed and created by the students and teachers.

Involving more than 320 schools across the country this year’s UK Rock Challenge and J Rock tour is expected to reach 20,000 young people between the ages of seven and 18 years old and upwards of 38,000 audience members.

In 2019, Rock Challenge will be reaching its 24th year in the UK.

Production manager Jonny Wood said: “The positive impact on the young people who take part in Rock Challenge and J Rock™ in terms of their health and wellbeing will never fail to impress me.

“The schools involved always report the positive impact the initiative has on their students, and I am delighted to be involved in such a great event.”

School taking part in the Rock Challenge at Motherwell Concert Hall and Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, are Firpark School, Motherwell, and Buchanan High School, Coatbridge.

Taking part in J Rock on the same day are Our Lady and St Joseph’s Primary School, Coatbridge, Calderridge Primary School, Wishaw, and Balmalloch Primary School and Nursery Class (First Time Entry), Kilsyth.

Tickets cost £14.50 and are available now by calling 01698 403120.