‘Rat Pack of Opera’ heading for East Kilbride

Number one selling operatic trio Tenors Unlimited – the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ – perform at East Kilbride Village Theatre this Saturday , February 10.

Fresh from their recent chart-topping success with ‘Who is He?’ in aid of The Salvation Army, which went in at number one on the iTunes classical chart, they have now embarked their ‘From Venice To Vegas’ tour.

Tenors Unlimited have performed alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

Their wide-ranging repertoire includes the ever popular classics ‘La Donna E Mobile’, ‘The Pearl Fishers Duet’ and ‘Nessun Dorma’, interspersed with crooner and pop favourites such as Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’, Sting’s ‘Fragile’, Freddie Mercury’s ‘Barcelona’, ‘Volare’ and ‘Moon River’.

There’s also songs written by Tenors Unlimited themselves, including ‘Senza di Te’, a track from their current album ‘The Journey’, as well as the title tracks to their previous albums ‘Brand New Day’ and ‘Viva La Vita’.

For over 10 years, Scott Ciscon, Paul Martin and Jem Sharples have entertained audiences throughout the world.

Using talents honed in their previous solo careers in opera and theatre, they bring their own blend of wit, charm and vocal arrangements to their performances.

Tenors Unlimited sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.

Jem said: “We perform a wide repertoire of all music so there is sure to be something for everyone.”

For more about the trio and ticket information visit the website www.tenorsunlimited.com.