Rapper slowthai lines up Glasgow gig

One of the UK’s most electrifying new voices, slowthai, is heading to Glasgow for a gig at the SWG3 Warehouse on Tuesday, March 26.

The Northampton born and bred rapper – his pride in his home town has seen him have its ‘NN’ postcode tattooed across his fingers – has released a stream of music over recent months.

Following the punk- influenced ‘Doorman’ which came out last year, slowthai has continued to go from strength to strength, coming fourth in BBC’s coveted ‘Sound of 2019’ list.

In another shift in gear for slowthai, ‘Peace of Mind’ sees him tackle the idea of what kind of life is out there for people like him.

A British voice for the generation ahead, slowthai’s lyrics cut through with a rawness and unflinching honesty that has the listener hanging on every word and has seen radio tastemakers Annie Mac, Gilles Peterson, Zane Lowe and Benji B all jump on board.

With an impressive live presence, slowthai’s shows see fans leaving drenched in sweat and smiles. Catch him in Glasgow on March 26.