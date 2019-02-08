Nineties reunion as 911 and S Club team up for Glasgow gig

Nineties pop groups 911 and S Club are joining forces for a one-off concert at Classic Grand, Glasgow, on Saturday, February 23.

It was May 1996 when boy band 911 – Jimmy Constable, Spike Dawbarn and Lee Brennan – scored their first Top 10 hit in the Uk with ‘Don’t Make Me Wait’.

S Club will be joining 911 at Classic Grand.

Nine more successive hits followed including top five singles ‘More Than A Woman’, their signature anthem ‘Bodyshakin’ and their first UK number one ‘A Little Bit More’.

911 were one of only five music acts to score 10 consecutive Top 10 hits in the 90s and the band enjoyed success with four hit albums between 1997-1999.

The band soon became one of the biggest selling tour acts in the UK in that period with their energy and charisma enchanting fans. The band soon became known beyond these shores, with chart success in Asia, and also the USA where the track ‘Love Sensation’ was featured in the 1997 film adaptation of the Harvey Comics character ‘Casper’.

After an intense four years, the band decided to split in February 2000.

Thirteen years later, 911 were reunited for the ITV2 documentary TV series ‘The Big Reunion’, along with Five, Atomic Kitten, Liberty X, Honeyz, Blue and B*Witched.

Then in May 2013, the band played a 16-date sell-out UK tour. They embarked on two further sell-out tours before releasing a new album ‘Illuminate... The Hits and More’ which included seven of their biggest hits.

Their first new single for 14 years ‘2 Hearts 1 Love’ and album were both be released in September last year.

S Club (also known as S Club Party and S Club 3) are English pop group spin-off based in London with former members of S Club 7.

From one of the most successful pop bands of the 90s, S Club features Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara and Tina Barrett, who joined them in 2014.

Known from having the hits ‘Bring It All Back’, ‘S Club Party’, ‘Two In A Million’, ‘You’re My Number One’, ‘Reach’, ‘Natural’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, S Club are looking forward to joining 911 for their one-off show in Glasgow.

Tickets for the 911 and S Club concert at The Classic Grand, Glasgow, on Saturday, February 23, are available online at Classic Grand or call the box office on 0141 847 0820.