New ride for theme park

Visitors can expect thrills and nostalgia when M&D’s opens for a special preview event this weekend.

A new ride, the Night Mover Waltzer, is being unveiled at Scotland’s Theme Park.

Featuring old-school lights, music and artwork, it will join the Big Wheel, Dodgems and Big Apple and a host of family-friendly rides and attractions.

Matthew Taylor, managing director of M&D’s, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming families back to the theme park for 2018 and are delighted to unveil our newest ride. Visitors can expect an action-packed schedule of events which will take place throughout the year.”

Attractions include Amazonia, the indoor tropical rainforest, glow-in-the-dark ten-pin bowling at Cosmic Bowl, 18-hole mini adventure golf at Devil’s Island Golf, Krazy Congo soft play area, Game Zone, bars and restaurants.